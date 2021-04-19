Pickets and road closures in al-Rifai protesting al-Fayad's reinstatement

Shafaq News/ Demonstrators in al-Rifai district, north of Dhi Qar, stepped up protests against the reinstatement of the dismissed Deputy Commissioner of the district, Kadhem al-Fayad.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the demonstrators picketed all government departments in the district. Bittered protestors also blocked Nasiriyah-Baghdad road to demand dismissing the reinstated Deputy Commissioner.

The new governor of Dhi Qar, Ahmed al-Khafaji, reassigned al-Fayad to the duties of the Deputy Commissioner of al-Rifai district in lieu of the resigned Ammar al-Rikabi.