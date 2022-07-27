Report

Photos show the aftermath of the Turkish consulate attack in Mosul

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-07-27T06:58:06+0000
Photos show the aftermath of the Turkish consulate attack in Mosul

Shafaq News / New pictures showed the aftermath of the attack that targeted the vicinity of the Turkish consulate in Mosul, Nineveh, on Wednesday.

A security source told Shafaq News agency that the attack was carried out with mortar shells, noting that preliminary information showed they were launched from al-Sada-Baawiza, Arkoub area, controlled by Brigade 30.

However, another source revealed to our agency that the attack mainly targeted al-Hadbaa apartment complex, which also hosts the Turkish consulate.

For its part, the consulate announced that Consul Mohammed Kojuk is fine and no casualties were recorded among the staff.

