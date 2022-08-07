Petrochina might decamp from Iraq for the safety of its workers-source 

Shafaq News/ PetroChina might decamp from Iraq if the demonstrations near its sites in the southern governorate of Maysan continue to jeopardize the safety of its employees, a source said on Sunday.

A source familiar with the matter revealed that the company said it might relocate to another governorate or leave the country if the demonstrators continue to hamper with the company's security and the safety of its workers.

"If the Chinese company leaves the country, Iraq will lose 500 thousand barrels a day," the source said, "more than 5000 Iraqis will also lose their jobs."

"Locals from al-Kahla area demand the company provide them with potable water and electricity. However, this is not within the mandate or capabilities," the source continued.

"It also resolutely rejected offering more job grades," the source continued.

Footage showed a group of demonstrators attempting to storm the company's headquarters in Maysan and the security forces firing bullets in the air.

On Sunday morning, the security forces blocked the bridge leading to the Chinese company to prevent the demonstrators from reaching the company.