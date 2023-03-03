PetroChina: the oil field where the gas leak occurred is not under our management

Shafaq News/ The PetroChina International Co Ltd., which operates in the oil fields in Maysan Governorate, clarified to Shafaq News Agency about yesterday's gas leak.

On Thursday, five workers were poisoned due to a gas leak in an oil field in southern Iraq.

A source told our Agency that the gas was leaked in the Hot Tapping area in the principal gas corridor pipeline, affecting five Iraqis of Maysan oil cadres.

The Chinese Company's media explained that the incident that occurred at the gas receiving station in Maysan is not under the management of PetroChina but rather the Maysan Oil Company.

"PetroChina takes all necessary measures to preserve the safety of its cadres, both foreigners and Iraqis." The Company added.