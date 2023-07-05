Peshwa Taher Horami Becomes New Spokesperson for the Kurdistan Regional Government

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has appointed Peshwa Taher Horami, a hitherto member of the Kurdistan Parliament, as the Government's new official spokesperson.

Horami, who has previously helmed the role of the official spokesperson for the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) bloc during the fifth term of the Kurdistan Parliament, now finds himself at the helm of the government's communication apparatus, as the region navigates a series of legal and political crises.

This change in guard comes on the heels of a watershed ruling by the Federal Supreme Court, Iraq's top judicial body, that categorically termed the extension of the fifth parliamentary term as unconstitutional.

The judgement was passed in light of the conspicuous failure of political factions to hold legislative elections in the region at the conclusion of the preceding year.

During a press conference held earlier today, Gutiar Adel, the outgoing KRG spokesperson, officially unveiled Horami's new appointment.

"The new direction for the government is to disentangle the role of the Head of the Media and Information Department from the position of the official spokesperson for the Kurdistan Regional Government," Adel added.