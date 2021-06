Peshmerga receives 655,384$ worth of ammunition from the Global Coalition

Date: 2021-06-24T14:07:16+0000

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Security Media Cell reported that the Global Coalition sent 655,384$ worth of ammunition to the Peshmerga forces. The cell indicated that this step comes to support Iraq in its war against ISIS, stressing that it is part of the Training and Equipment Fund program to combat ISIS that has been implemented since 2014.

