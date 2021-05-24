Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Peshmerga officers in Kazak, four Coordination Centers established in the disputed areas

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-05-24T15:33:36+0000
Peshmerga officers in Kazak, four Coordination Centers established in the disputed areas

Shafaq News/ The Chief of Staff of the Peshmerga forces, Jamal Aymanki, revealed that four Coordination Centers had been established in the disputed territories to facilitate the cooperation between the Peshmerga and Iraqi army forces and pursue ISIS militants.

Aymanki said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency that a group of Peshmerga officers visited on Monday the Kazak compound in Sinjar district, northwest of Nineveh, and established a cooperation center with the Iraqi Army forces.

"The same thing took place in Makhmour also," he added.

Aymanki said that four centers were established in Sinjar, Makhmour, Kirkuk, and Khanaqin.

The Peshmerga's Chief of Staff said, "the established centers is an outcome of two years of talks between Baghdad and Erbil," indicating, "the talks that took place before Eid el-Fitr yielded four Coordination Centers, in addition to Baghdad and Erbil's Coordination Centers."

related

Commander of Peshmerga Forces discloses details of the joint operation center agreement

Date: 2020-10-14 07:58:31
Commander of Peshmerga Forces discloses details of the joint operation center agreement

KDP welcomes the security cooperation between the Army and the Peshmerga

Date: 2021-05-20 13:23:10
KDP welcomes the security cooperation between the Army and the Peshmerga

United Kingdom Praised Peshmerga’s role in defeating ISIS

Date: 2020-12-01 17:26:10
United Kingdom Praised Peshmerga’s role in defeating ISIS

Peshmerga forces to begin returning to Kirkuk next week

Date: 2021-05-21 21:13:38
Peshmerga forces to begin returning to Kirkuk next week

Peshmerga’ minister: US-Led Coalition withdrawal would affect confronting ISIS

Date: 2020-12-02 16:24:50
Peshmerga’ minister: US-Led Coalition withdrawal would affect confronting ISIS

Iraq seized bombs and weapons, Killed ISIS militants, Official says

Date: 2021-05-22 09:05:11
Iraq seized bombs and weapons, Killed ISIS militants, Official says

Sirwan Barzani: "ISIS is a big threat for all of the world"

Date: 2021-02-18 17:06:41
Sirwan Barzani: "ISIS is a big threat for all of the world"

A “security victory” of the federal Ministry of Defense and Kurdistan’s Ministry of Peshmerga

Date: 2021-05-24 12:06:13
A “security victory” of the federal Ministry of Defense and Kurdistan’s Ministry of Peshmerga