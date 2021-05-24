Peshmerga officers in Kazak, four Coordination Centers established in the disputed areas

Shafaq News/ The Chief of Staff of the Peshmerga forces, Jamal Aymanki, revealed that four Coordination Centers had been established in the disputed territories to facilitate the cooperation between the Peshmerga and Iraqi army forces and pursue ISIS militants.

Aymanki said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency that a group of Peshmerga officers visited on Monday the Kazak compound in Sinjar district, northwest of Nineveh, and established a cooperation center with the Iraqi Army forces.

"The same thing took place in Makhmour also," he added.

Aymanki said that four centers were established in Sinjar, Makhmour, Kirkuk, and Khanaqin.

The Peshmerga's Chief of Staff said, "the established centers is an outcome of two years of talks between Baghdad and Erbil," indicating, "the talks that took place before Eid el-Fitr yielded four Coordination Centers, in addition to Baghdad and Erbil's Coordination Centers."