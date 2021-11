Shafaq News/ Peshmerga forces repelled an ISIS attack in Kirkuk Governorate.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency, a crossfire between the Peshmerga and ISIS members took place through the hills overlooking the Altun Kupri, north of Kirkuk, where the first Peshmerga points is located.

It is worth noting that this is the third attack on the Peshmerga points this year in the Altun Kupri overlooking the city of Erbil.