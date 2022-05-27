سیاسة

rss

كوردســتانيات

أمـن

مجتـمع

أخرى

اقتصـاد

عربي ودولي

القسم الفيلي

ريـاضة

منوعـات

فيديو

تقارير وتحليلات

مقـالات

كل الاخبار

Peshmerga forces repel an ISIS attack east of Saladin

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-05-27T13:49:08+0000
Peshmerga forces repel an ISIS attack east of Saladin

Shafaq News / Commander in the Peshmerga forces, Jamal Warani, revealed today that an ISIS attack was thwarted in Tuz Khurmatu, east of Saladin.

Commander Warani told Shafaq News agency that six terrorists riding motorcycles tried to attack a Peshmerga point, before the forces opened fire on them and forced them to flee.

The mentioned area is still considered a dangerous hotspot in which ISIS terrorists still hide.

ISIS terrorist gangs are active in the contested areas that include many security gaps.

related

A “security victory” of the federal Ministry of Defense and Kurdistan’s Ministry of Peshmerga

Date: 2021-05-24 12:06:13
A “security victory” of the federal Ministry of Defense and Kurdistan’s Ministry of Peshmerga

Peshmerga and Iraqi commands hold a high-level security meeting

Date: 2021-12-04 20:21:35
Peshmerga and Iraqi commands hold a high-level security meeting

Peshmerga and French forces launch military campaigns to pursue ISIS terrorists 

Date: 2021-08-17 11:34:32
Peshmerga and French forces launch military campaigns to pursue ISIS terrorists 

Peshmerga and Iraqi army to launch preemptive operations in Makhmour; senior army officer

Date: 2022-01-30 09:31:49
Peshmerga and Iraqi army to launch preemptive operations in Makhmour; senior army officer

Six Katyusha rockets target the Peshmerga forces on the Kirkuk-Erbil borders

Date: 2021-03-29 19:18:22
Six Katyusha rockets target the Peshmerga forces on the Kirkuk-Erbil borders

Peshmerga officers in Kazak, four Coordination Centers established in the disputed areas

Date: 2021-05-24 15:33:36
Peshmerga officers in Kazak, four Coordination Centers established in the disputed areas

Shafaq News Agency lens tours the Qara Salem village

Date: 2021-12-06 11:50:36
Shafaq News Agency lens tours the Qara Salem village

A brigade of the Peshmerga becomes under the Iraqi Defense Ministry

Date: 2022-02-04 14:53:51
A brigade of the Peshmerga becomes under the Iraqi Defense Ministry