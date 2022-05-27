Peshmerga forces repel an ISIS attack east of Saladin

Shafaq News / Commander in the Peshmerga forces, Jamal Warani, revealed today that an ISIS attack was thwarted in Tuz Khurmatu, east of Saladin.

Commander Warani told Shafaq News agency that six terrorists riding motorcycles tried to attack a Peshmerga point, before the forces opened fire on them and forced them to flee.

The mentioned area is still considered a dangerous hotspot in which ISIS terrorists still hide.

ISIS terrorist gangs are active in the contested areas that include many security gaps.