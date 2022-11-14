Report

Peshmerga forces purged the territory between Kurdistan and Saladin from ISIS: commander

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-11-14T14:05:35+0000
Peshmerga forces purged the territory between Kurdistan and Saladin from ISIS: commander

Shafaq News/ The Peshmerga forces managed to purge the territory between the Saladin governorate and the Kurdistan region from ISIS remnants, the commander of the Peshmerga's 17th brigade, Colonel Karim Saty, said on Monday.

"The Peshmerga forces carry out routine sweep operations in the areas previously infested by ISIS militants to hinder them from returning," Saty told Shafaq News Agency, "we managed to cut the supply and infiltration routes to all the territories between Kafri and Saladin's Tuz Khurmato."

"The Peshmerga forces successfully eradicated ISIS militants in the area by deploying accurate intelligence and swift reaction to any suspicious movements under our scope," he added.

"The remaining terror hotbeds are located near the jurisdiction of the Peshmerga forces in the villages of Balga and Mount Gorreh on the outskirts of Tuz Khurmato," he said.

"We often carry out joint operations with the federal forces to clear those areas and neutralize ISIS movements," the commander concluded.

