Peshmerga forces find a mass grave near Kifri, Garmyan

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Peshmerga forces have found a mass grave of police officers executed by ISIS members in 2018 near a town in Kifri of the Garmyan administration, adjacent to Diyala Governorate.

The assistant commander of the Qara Tabeh - Hemrin axis, Maj. Gen. Muhammad Rostom told Shafaq News Agency that a force from the 144th Brigade, Peshmerga and Asayish forces, found the mass grave, which contains the remains of ten police officers remains in an area located between the village of Daraji and Al-Ghurra, north of Kifri.