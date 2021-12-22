Peshmerga forces confirm ending ISIS's presence in areas between Kurdistan, Diyala, and Saladin

Shafaq News/ A military commander in the Peshmerga revealed destroying ISIS's ammunition, and paralyzing its movement in the rugged areas between Kurdistan Region, Diyala, and Saladin.

The commander of the Qarah Tappa - Hamrin axis, Major General Mardan Jawshin, told Shafaq News Agency, "The Peshmerga, during the largest five-axis security operation launched on the eighth of the current month, managed to destroy ISIS Madafas and ammunition in rugged and open areas, hills and caves, that no federal or Kurdish forces have reached over the past years, starting from the borders of Diyala and Saladin and the outskirts of Kifri district, adjacent to the two governorates.

He pointed that large ISIS Madafas were destroyed, in addition to missiles and ammunition that were seized, noting that the terrorist organization lost its ability to launch terrorist attacks targeting the Peshmerga's security points.

He noted that the military operations were of huge success, and achieved major goals, including finding a cemetery of federal police elements, who were kidnapped by ISIS between Al-Azim and Suleiman Bek areas.

The military commander noted that the raids and combing operations continued in the five axes of the operation to end ISIS's presence in the areas between Kurdistan, Diyala and Saladin.

The Peshmerga forces, in coordination with the federal forces launched, a few days ago, comprehensive security operations to clear and search some areas following the night attacks that targeted Peshmerga points in the mentioned governorates and remote areas.