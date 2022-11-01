Peshmerga commander praises al-Sudani's vision for Baghdad-Erbil ties

Shafaq News/ A Peshmerga commander on Tuesday said that Baghdad and Erbil could reach good terms on the territories covered by Article 140 of the Iraqi constitution if Mohammad Shiyaa al-Sudani's cabinet commits to the program it announced.

"The Peshmerga and federal forces have enjoyed a good relationship recently. We have carried out many joint operations against ISIS remnants. The funding the federal government provides for the joint brigades is crucial for addressing the security gaps," the commander of the Kavir-Makhmour axis in the Peshmerga forces, Sirwan Barzani, told Shafaq News Agency.

"The items related to the Baghdad-Erbil ties and disputed territories in al-Sudani's government program are positive," he said, "certain parties should indeed be prevented from working in certain areas."