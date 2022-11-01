Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Peshmerga commander praises al-Sudani's vision for Baghdad-Erbil ties

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-11-01T12:49:25+0000
Peshmerga commander praises al-Sudani's vision for Baghdad-Erbil ties

Shafaq News/ A Peshmerga commander on Tuesday said that Baghdad and Erbil could reach good terms on the territories covered by Article 140 of the Iraqi constitution if Mohammad Shiyaa al-Sudani's cabinet commits to the program it announced.

"The Peshmerga and federal forces have enjoyed a good relationship recently. We have carried out many joint operations against ISIS remnants. The funding the federal government provides for the joint brigades is crucial for addressing the security gaps," the commander of the Kavir-Makhmour axis in the Peshmerga forces, Sirwan Barzani, told Shafaq News Agency.

"The items related to the Baghdad-Erbil ties and disputed territories in al-Sudani's government program are positive," he said, "certain parties should indeed be prevented from working in certain areas."

related

USD/IQD exchange rates inch up in Baghdad, Erbil

Date: 2022-10-05 08:43:23
USD/IQD exchange rates inch up in Baghdad, Erbil

Official meetings in Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2020-12-08 09:04:11
Official meetings in Baghdad and Erbil

Baghdad responds to Erbil: a lack of flexibility in employees’ salaries topic

Date: 2020-08-12 20:31:57
Baghdad responds to Erbil: a lack of flexibility in employees’ salaries topic

Baghdad-Erbil security cooperation curbed ISIS action near Kurdistan, Peshmerga commander says

Date: 2022-07-17 10:33:35
Baghdad-Erbil security cooperation curbed ISIS action near Kurdistan, Peshmerga commander says

MP calls for "Military" Cooperation between Baghdad and Erbil to impose the state's prestige

Date: 2021-04-22 15:47:13
MP calls for "Military" Cooperation between Baghdad and Erbil to impose the state's prestige

Iraqi voters turn out in large numbers in different governorates

Date: 2021-10-08 12:20:09
Iraqi voters turn out in large numbers in different governorates

Erbil and Baghdad launch a new military operation

Date: 2022-07-19 09:05:00
Erbil and Baghdad launch a new military operation

PM al-Kadhimi: Baghdad-Erbil cooperation will halt terrorist attacks

Date: 2021-05-09 21:45:51
PM al-Kadhimi: Baghdad-Erbil cooperation will halt terrorist attacks