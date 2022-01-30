Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Peshmerga and Iraqi army to launch preemptive operations in Makhmour; senior army officer

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-01-30T09:31:49+0000
Peshmerga and Iraqi army to launch preemptive operations in Makhmour; senior army officer

Shafaq News/ Iraqi army and the Peshmerga forces are planning joint military operations to pursue and clear ISIS hotspots in the Makhmour district, the commander of the Iraqi army's 4th division, Major-General Abdullah al-Jubouri, said on Sunday.

Al-Jubouri's statements came in a joint press conference with Nineveh's Deputy Governor, Sirwan Rozhbayani, during the latter's visit to Makhmour.

"The security situation in the district is stable. Preemptive operations are being deliberated with our brothers in the Peshmerga forces," al-Jubouri said, "the purpose of those operations is to secure the district completely."

Rozhbayani said that the efforts of the Iraqi army and the Peshmerga forces will put an end to the terror of ISIS.

"Our visit to the district aims to gain first-hand information about the demands and needs of the people. The administration of the governorate does not prefer a district other another," he stated.

related

A joint force of the Iraqi Army and Peshmerga to deploy at the “blue line” areas

Date: 2021-10-02 10:00:51
A joint force of the Iraqi Army and Peshmerga to deploy at the “blue line” areas

Peshmerga, Iraqi Army launch operations against ISIS between Kurdistan and Saladin

Date: 2021-12-31 18:03:37
Peshmerga, Iraqi Army launch operations against ISIS between Kurdistan and Saladin

Cooperation between the Iraqi army and the Peshmerga curbed ISIS attacks, official says 

Date: 2021-06-30 10:13:35
Cooperation between the Iraqi army and the Peshmerga curbed ISIS attacks, official says 

Iraqi Army and the Peshmerga to besiege ISIS in Khanaqin

Date: 2020-08-06 13:50:49
Iraqi Army and the Peshmerga to besiege ISIS in Khanaqin

Sirwan Barzani: "ISIS is a big threat for all of the world"

Date: 2021-02-18 17:06:41
Sirwan Barzani: "ISIS is a big threat for all of the world"

Iraqi army thwarts a terrorist attack in Diyala

Date: 2020-10-02 19:59:50
Iraqi army thwarts a terrorist attack in Diyala

Ministry of Peshmerga receives a high-ranking British delegation, discusses the reform program of the Kurdish forces

Date: 2021-12-01 20:09:46
Ministry of Peshmerga receives a high-ranking British delegation, discusses the reform program of the Kurdish forces

“Ali Wali Allah”, a new Joint Operation against ISIS in Nineveh

Date: 2021-05-03 07:08:36
“Ali Wali Allah”, a new Joint Operation against ISIS in Nineveh