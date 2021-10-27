Peshmerga and Iraqi army to fill security gaps in the disputed area

Shafaq News/ Two delegations from the Iraqi army and the Peshmerga met to discuss the steps to form two joint brigades to fill the security gaps in the disputed areas.

The Ministry of Peshmerga said that the meeting "was held at Erbil International Airport, headed by Chief of Staff Lieutenant-General Jamal Eminki, and Deputy Commander of Joint Operations Lieutenant-General Abdul Amir Al-Shammari, and was attended by representatives of the Global Coalition."

The delegations discussed "steps to fill the security gaps in the disputed areas, the work of the joint coordination centers between the Peshmerga and the Iraqi army, in addition to the success of the early Iraqi parliamentary elections and their security plan."

The statement indicated that "the Coalition forces pledged to continue supporting the Peshmerga forces and the Iraqi security forces, especially to form two joint brigades."

The two sides also affirmed to continue coordination and joint work between them.