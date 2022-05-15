Report

Peshmerga and Iraqi army destroy ISIS hideouts in Kirkuk and Saladin

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-05-15T13:24:39+0000
Peshmerga and Iraqi army destroy ISIS hideouts in Kirkuk and Saladin

Shafaq News / The assistant to the commander of the second axis of the Peshmerga, Mohammed Rustom, revealed today that the Peshmerga forces and the Iraqi army managed to destroy ISIS hideouts located between Kirkuk and Saladin.

Rustom told Shafaq News agency that the forces carried out a comprehensive military operation starting from the borders of Kirkuk to the eastern borders of Saladin. 

The Commander confirmed that military missions are underway to destroy the terrorist organization's hideouts and prevent it from carrying out any attacks.

