Peshmerga, Iraqi Army launch operations against ISIS between Kurdistan and Saladin

Shafaq News/ A joint force of the Peshmerga and the Iraqi Army launched operations on the borders of Kurdistan with the Saladin Governorate.

The deputy commander of the Peshmerga's second axis Qara Tapa- Hemrin, Maj. Gen. Muhammad Rostom Muhammad told Shafaq News Agency, "forces of the Peshmerga, the Asayish, and the Iraqi army carried out combing operations between Kurdistan and Saladin to find ISIS strongholds and pursue the remnants terrorists.”

In the same context, the assistant commander of the second axis in the Peshmerga revealed that the deals between the Peshmerga and the Iraqi forces aimed to organize the deployment and military movement and control the security gaps.

Iraq declared victory over the hardline terrorist group in 2017. However, it continues to carry out sporadic attacks and operate limited cells, particularly in the north.

The Iraqi forces, the Peshmerga, and the Popular Mobilization Forces launched various operations against ISIS in different locations, which led to the killing and the arrest of many members.