Person wanted for killing a military officer blew himself during arrest, SMC confirms

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Security Media Cell (SMC) confirmed that a person wanted for ties to the assassination of the Intelligence department chief in the Somar Operations Command had blown himself when the security forces closed in to make an arrest in Dhi Qar earlier today, Saturday.

According to SMC, a joint force from the Special Forces, al-Shatra Police Department, the fifth Emergency Regiment of Dhi Qar, and al-Shatra's field Security and Intelligence Bureau, proceeded with executing an arrest warrant against Hakim Karim Hamidi, a resident of Bani Zeid Al Uday, on Saturday.

The SMC press release that Hamidi -who has light and medium arms, in addition to hand grenades in possession- used his family members as human shields.

"The security forces cordoned his residence and managed to separate his wife and children from him with the utmost professionalism," SMC said, "the defendant then detonated a hand grenade, killing himself immediately and injuring two officers from the force on duty."

Earlier today, a source told Shafaq News Agency that a person linked to the assassination of a senior military officer blew himself up on the way to the police station in al-Shatra after his arrest.

The arrestee, according to the source, lodged a first hand grenade toward the security members, injuring four, including two officers, and used a second grenade to kill himself.