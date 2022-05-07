Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Person wanted for killing a military officer blew himself during arrest, SMC confirms

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-05-07T18:15:42+0000
Person wanted for killing a military officer blew himself during arrest, SMC confirms

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Security Media Cell (SMC) confirmed that a person wanted for ties to the assassination of the Intelligence department chief in the Somar Operations Command had blown himself when the security forces closed in to make an arrest in Dhi Qar earlier today, Saturday.

According to SMC, a joint force from the Special Forces, al-Shatra Police Department, the fifth Emergency Regiment of Dhi Qar, and al-Shatra's field Security and Intelligence Bureau, proceeded with executing an arrest warrant against Hakim Karim Hamidi, a resident of Bani Zeid Al Uday, on Saturday.

The SMC press release that Hamidi -who has light and medium arms, in addition to hand grenades in possession- used his family members as human shields.

"The security forces cordoned his residence and managed to separate his wife and children from him with the utmost professionalism," SMC said, "the defendant then detonated a hand grenade, killing himself immediately and injuring two officers from the force on duty."

Earlier today, a source told Shafaq News Agency that a person linked to the assassination of a senior military officer blew himself up on the way to the police station in al-Shatra after his arrest.

The arrestee, according to the source, lodged a first hand grenade toward the security members, injuring four, including two officers, and used a second grenade to kill himself.

related

Three protestors injured in an explosion in Dhi Qar

Date: 2020-08-21 20:15:23
Three protestors injured in an explosion in Dhi Qar

Dhi Qar's court summons former governor

Date: 2022-03-09 11:47:32
Dhi Qar's court summons former governor

Violent skirmishes erupt between clan members north of Dhi Qar

Date: 2021-06-06 20:55:09
Violent skirmishes erupt between clan members north of Dhi Qar

Unknown armed men attack the house of a CTS member in Dhi Qar

Date: 2021-03-09 16:39:34
Unknown armed men attack the house of a CTS member in Dhi Qar

Four protestors arrested for picketing the Dhi Qar Oil Company, fellows demonstrating to release them

Date: 2021-07-26 09:52:10
Four protestors arrested for picketing the Dhi Qar Oil Company, fellows demonstrating to release them

Including Kurdistan, demonstrations in multiple Iraqi governorates

Date: 2021-04-24 10:22:00
Including Kurdistan, demonstrations in multiple Iraqi governorates

Two police officers sentenced to prison in Dhi Qar

Date: 2021-05-30 06:48:19
Two police officers sentenced to prison in Dhi Qar

A demonstrator shot and seriously injured in Nasiriyah

Date: 2021-02-08 06:05:37
A demonstrator shot and seriously injured in Nasiriyah