Shafaq News/ The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, PM Mustafa al-Kadhimi, issued today, Wednesday, a decree "Obliging" all Security to receive COVID-19 vaccines.

A document annexed by the National Security Advisor's signature stipulated that receiving Coronavirus vaccines is mandatory to all Security and Intelligence personnel per the orders of PM al-Kadhimi "to maintain the safety of our forces", according to the document.