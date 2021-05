Shafaq News / Dozens of people stormed on Saturday the street in Al-Islah district in Dhi Qar governorate, demanding the improvement of the service situation in the district.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported that angry demonstrators in Al-Islah district, east of the city of Nasiriyah called to dismiss the local administration headed by governor, Ahmed Al-Rumaid.

He added that the demonstrators blocked the main bridge in the district with burning tires.