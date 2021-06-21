People storm the streets in three Iraqi governorates

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-21T07:48:20+0000

Shafaq News/ Kirkuk, Maysan, and al-Muthanna witnessed widespread demonstrations. A local source in Al-Muthanna told Shafaq News agency that a large number of Al-Muthanna farmers demonstrated in front of the Samawa silo, protesting the delay in disbursing their financial dues for marketing the wheat crop. He added that Al-Muthanna farmers closed the silo as an escalating step to pressure the ministry to expedite the payment of dues, according to them. In addition, a local source in Maysan told Shafaq News Agency that farmers in the Al-Hadam area are demonstrating, in front of the Irrigation Department in Al-Amarah city, to demand the return of water to their lands and their inclusion in the agricultural plan for this year's watering season. For his part, a security source said that dozens of the protesting engineers who are demanding job opportunities in the North Oil Company have prevented Kirkuk Governorate Office employees from entering the government building. The protesters demanded the Ministry of Oil to secure job opportunities for them in the North Oil Company.

