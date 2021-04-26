People storm the streets in Baghdad protesting against poor services

Shafaq News / people stormed the streets in the capital, Baghdad, on Monday evening, protesting against the deterioration of the services and the power cut.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said dozens of citizens gathered this evening, on the highway east of Baghdad, and blocked the roads with burning tires in protest against the deteriorating service situation, indicating that the security forces dispersed the protestors who returned later without any violent contact with the security forces.

Another protest took place in the Zafaraniyah area, south of Baghdad for the same reasons in addition to the deficit in power supply.

Meanwhile, our correspondent added that a third protest took place in the Talbiya area, east of Baghdad.

Iraq’s biggest anti-government protests in decades broke out in October 2019 and continued for several months, with hundreds of thousands of Iraqis demanding jobs, services and the removal of the ruling elite, which they said was corrupt. Nearly 500 people were killed. The protests caused the resignation of Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi.