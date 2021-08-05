People leave their homes, moving to the camps, Minister says

Shafaq News/ The Minister of Migration and Displaced, Evan Faeq Jabro revealed, on Thursday, that some Iraqis are moving from their areas to the camps.

The Ministry said in a statement that Minister Jabro chaired today Thursday a meeting of the committee of the “National Plan for the return of the displaced to their liberated areas”, in the presence of the Minister of Planning Khaled Battal.

Jabro explained that the Government gives special importance to the issue of reconstruction and rehabilitation of the areas liberated from ISIS as it represents “the only way for the displaced families to return to their areas of origin and to end the displacement file.”

Jabro indicated that despite that many displaced people returned their homes, but “unfortunately we witness a reverse displacement, people leave their homes to the camps due to the lack of public services particularly the electricity, water homes, in addition to clan problems,” and these fears remain a major obstacle to secure the return of the displaced.