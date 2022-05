Shafaq News / Individuals claiming that they belong to the Peshmerga forces opened fire today on a security point of the Iraqi army in Kirkuk, a security source reported.

The source told Shafaq News agency that the three perpetrators refused to show their ID cards, which prompted an Iraqi soldier to contact his supervisor, before one of them opened fire on the security point.

One of the perpetrators was injured after the soldiers responded to the attack, according to the source.