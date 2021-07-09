Pentagon rules out resorting to a military solution in Iraq 

Shafaq News/ The U.S. Department of Defense ruled out resorting to a "military solution" to respond to the attacks targeting U.S. forces in Iraq.

Sky News channel reported that the Pentagon said, "Our biggest challenge in the region is Iran and its support for terrorism," adding, "the attacks against American forces in Iraq are orchestrated by Iran and the militias it supports."

"We are still monitoring Iranian-backed militias in Yemen that are attacking our partners in Saudi Arabia", it added, noting, "There is no military solution to the threats we are witnessing in Iraq. What we want is to see a stable and sovereign Iraqi government."