Pentagon reports surge in attacks on U.S. forces in Iraq and Syria; vows timely responses

Shafaq News/ The Pentagon announced on Thursday that American forces stationed in Iraq and Syria had faced a wave of attacks, with at least 12 incidents recorded in Iraq and 4 in Syria within the past week. The attacks, allegedly carried out by Iranian agents, have escalated regional tensions, prompting the U.S. Department of Defense to respond.

In press statements reported by media outlets, the Pentagon confirmed that 900 soldiers have been deployed from the United States to the Middle East, including operators of air defense systems, underlining the seriousness with which the U.S. is treating the situation.

Furthermore, armed factions in Iraq claimed responsibility for an attack on the American "Harir" base in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, as part of a series of operations conducted over several days. In an earlier incident, these factions targeted the Ain al-Asad base in the western Anbar Governorate with a drone, claiming that the strike successfully hit its intended targets.

The Pentagon assured that it would respond to these attacks promptly, indicating the U.S. military's commitment to safeguarding its personnel and interests in the region amidst rising tensions.