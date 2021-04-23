Report

Pentagon is monitoring the situation about targeting Baghdad Airport

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-04-23T05:59:00+0000
Shafaq News / the US Defense Department said the Pentagon is informed about the rockets attack that hit Baghdad International Airport.

The Pentagon is aware of media reports about targeting Baghdad Airport and it is monitoring the situation, Al-Hurra TV reported the spokesman for the US Defense Department saying.

Yesterday night, At least three rockets landed in the perimeter of Baghdad International Airport, A security source said.

The Source said one rocket landed in the U.S. airbase in the Airport, particularly near the airfield that is used by the U.S. forces, while the other two rockets landed near the caravans of the central prison protection’s forces at the airport next to the U.S. military base, which resulted in the injury of one Iraqi of the prison protection personnel.”

The Source did not report other damages or casualties.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

The rockets’ launcher was found on the rooftop of an empty house which was used to launch the rockets within the Jihad neighborhood.

This incident is the latest in a string of rocket attacks that have targeted American troops, military bases and the Embassy.

On Sunday, a similar rocket attack hit the Iraqi airbase of Balad which is hosting U.S. contractors which wounded two Iraqi security soldiers.

