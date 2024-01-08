Pentagon denies plans to withdraw troops from Iraq

Shafaq News/ The Pentagon announced on Monday that the United States does not intend to pull out its troops from Iraq, despite last week’s announcement by Baghdad about starting a process of removing the U.S.-led military Coalition in the country.

There are about 2,500 US troops currently in Iraq.

Maj. Gen Patrick S Ryder, the U.S. Department of Defense Press Secretary, said, “Right now I don’t know anything regarding such particular plans. Our main focus is still on defeating ISIS mission.”

Ryder pointed out that Iraq did not send any official request to the United States regarding a decision to withdraw the U.S. troops.

Tension escalated between Baghdad and Washington after recent U.S. attacks on Popular Mobilization Forces headquarters, leading to The death of PMF officials, including the leader of the Al-Nujaba Movement, Abu Taqwa.

The Iraqi government blasted the incidents, saying that they breached the U.S.-Iraq understanding and the main mission of the Global Coalition.

Several Iraqi politicians, especially Shiite leaders, have repeated demands to implement a decision by the parliament of Iraq regarding the withdrawal of all foreign forces from the country.

It is noteworthy that the US-led Coalition is present in Iraq upon the request of the Iraqi authorities for training and advisory tasks.