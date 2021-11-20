Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Pentagon chief to assure allies of U.S. commitment

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-11-20T08:11:15+0000
Pentagon chief to assure allies of U.S. commitment

Shafaq News/ During the IISS Manama Dialogue 2021, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III delivered a major policy speech on the Middle East. 

Austin said that the commitments of the United States to the security of the Middle East are solid and sure, and "we will defend our interests and strengthen deterrence in the region through more of our forces whenever necessary."

 "We will protect our forces from attacks by Tehran and its proxies, and we will continue to work with partners in Iraq and Syria to defeat ISIS," he added.

 The U.S. top official also affirmed support for Iraq's sovereignty and independence "against any party that tries to threaten or exploit it," saying, "We will defend Iraq's freedom and sovereignty."

He also vowed Iran to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon and countering its "dangerous use" of suicide drones in the broader Mideast, a pledge coming as negotiations remain stalled over Tehran's tattered atomic deal with world powers.

Defense Secretary aimed at reassuring America's Gulf Arab allies as the Biden administration tries to revive the nuclear deal, which limited Iran's enrichment of uranium in exchange for lifting economic sanctions.

related

Pentagon is monitoring the situation about targeting Baghdad Airport

Date: 2021-04-23 05:59:00
Pentagon is monitoring the situation about targeting Baghdad Airport

Pentagon seeks Biden’s approval for strikes against pro-Iranian factions in Iraq

Date: 2021-05-28 14:46:18
Pentagon seeks Biden’s approval for strikes against pro-Iranian factions in Iraq

Pentagon rules out resorting to a military solution in Iraq 

Date: 2021-07-09 18:37:58
Pentagon rules out resorting to a military solution in Iraq 

The USA is committed to withdrawing its troops from Iraq by the end of 2021

Date: 2021-11-04 20:56:08
The USA is committed to withdrawing its troops from Iraq by the end of 2021

The Pentagon announces a new reduction of the number of its forces in Iraq and Afghanistan

Date: 2021-01-15 15:32:33
The Pentagon announces a new reduction of the number of its forces in Iraq and Afghanistan

US to continue fighting ISIS in Iraq and Syria, Pentagon Spokesman

Date: 2021-02-18 06:38:08
US to continue fighting ISIS in Iraq and Syria, Pentagon Spokesman

Pentagon spokesman hold no party responsibility for the recent attacks in Iraq

Date: 2021-02-23 19:33:43
Pentagon spokesman hold no party responsibility for the recent attacks in Iraq

Pentagon stands back: "We did not use Iraqi information in the US Strike"

Date: 2021-02-27 06:26:54
Pentagon stands back: "We did not use Iraqi information in the US Strike"