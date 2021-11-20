Pentagon chief to assure allies of U.S. commitment

Shafaq News/ During the IISS Manama Dialogue 2021, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III delivered a major policy speech on the Middle East.

Austin said that the commitments of the United States to the security of the Middle East are solid and sure, and "we will defend our interests and strengthen deterrence in the region through more of our forces whenever necessary."

"We will protect our forces from attacks by Tehran and its proxies, and we will continue to work with partners in Iraq and Syria to defeat ISIS," he added.

The U.S. top official also affirmed support for Iraq's sovereignty and independence "against any party that tries to threaten or exploit it," saying, "We will defend Iraq's freedom and sovereignty."

He also vowed Iran to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon and countering its "dangerous use" of suicide drones in the broader Mideast, a pledge coming as negotiations remain stalled over Tehran's tattered atomic deal with world powers.

Defense Secretary aimed at reassuring America's Gulf Arab allies as the Biden administration tries to revive the nuclear deal, which limited Iran's enrichment of uranium in exchange for lifting economic sanctions.