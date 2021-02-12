Peace process with Israel is “important and fundamental”, Iraqi Politician

Shafaq News/ Iyad Allawi, Head of the Iraqi National Alliance, described the peace process with Israel as “important and fundamental.”

In an interview with Alsumaria channel Allawi, expressed his accord for peace with “Israel” but in achieving a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue.

Asked about possibility of playing role in peace between Iraq and Israel, Allawi said, “we wanted to throw them (Israelis) in the sea (Take them of the region) and we couldn't,…. Iraq must take a stand with the Arab decisions, and with Palestinians who say they want peace with Israel.”

On the normalization between some Arab Countries and Israel, he stressed, “The Gulf States will never sell (waive right) the Palestinian cause. They are still committed to the right of the two states, with East Jerusalem as the capital of Palestine.”

Ayad Allawi is an Iraqi politician. He served as Vice President of Iraq from 2014 to 2015 and from 2016 to 2018. Previously he was interim Prime Minister of Iraq from 2004 to 2005 and the President of the Governing Council of Iraq in 2003.