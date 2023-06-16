Party led by al-Sudani's advisor participates in provincial elections

Shafaq News / Anwar Al-Nada Al-Lahibi, the leader of the "Uniting Iraq's Sons" party, declared on Friday that his self-proclaimed "independent" party will partake in the upcoming provincial council elections scheduled to take place in November of the current year.

Al-Lahibi, who also serves as the advisor to the Prime Minister for liberated regions in Iraq, stated in a concise statement that his party will exclusively contest these elections in the Nineveh province.

In a previous development, the Iraqi Parliament voted in March of last year to hold the provincial council elections on the 6th to 11th of November, 2023.