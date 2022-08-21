Parties in CF make counter-conditions for al-Sadr's debate 

Shafaq News/ On August 20, the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, said he had made an "unanswered" appeal to the United Nations to organize a "public debate" between the opposing parties in Iraq, reiterating his rejection of a "secretive meetings" with "corrupts", "those who want to kill al-Sadr", or "harm the supporters of the Sadrist movement."

A member of al-Fatah parliamentary bloc, Mokhtar al-Mousawi, told Shafaq News Agency that holding the debate is contingent upon "uncovering the corrupt figures and providing solid evidence that proves their involvement in what al-Sadr accused them in his recent tweets."

Al-Mousawi, however, admitted that "these conditions render the situation more complicated."

"The only solution for the country's crisis is dialogue. The head of al-Fatah alliance, Hadi al-Ameri, is waiting for a meeting with the al-Sadr to be scheduled in order to lay down the foundations of a comprehensive dialogue that puts an end to the crisis," the lawmaker added.

"Talks are underway to hold a parliamentary session in one of Baghdad's University halls in Al-Jadriyah. The date is yet to be determined as things stand due to the political situation."

A member of the State of Law bloc, Thaer Makhif, dismissed "the ongoing political skirmishes" as "useless".

"In fact, it only complicates the situation and aggravates the political impasse," he said.

"The Coordination Framework has never talked the way al-Sadr talked. The Framework repeatedly called for including everyone in the process political process."

A source inside Ammar al-Hakim's State Forces Alliance hinted at a rejection inside the mainly Iran-backed Shiite consortium for the conditions al-Sadr has made for engaging in the dialogue.

Tensions in Iraq have escalated over the failure of political forces to agree on the formation of a government, 10 months after parliamentary elections.

Some of al-Sadr's followers stormed the parliament late last month and began a sit-in, first inside the building and then on its grounds where thousands remain.

Al-Sadr submitted a proposal to the UN to hold a public live-streamed dialogue session with the political parties. However, he said there was no tangible response.

The Sadrist movement did not attend the dialogue session called in by caretaker Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi to find a solution for the ongoing political crisis.

The meeting was attended by President Barham Salih, Speaker Mohammad al-Halbousi, the head of the Supreme Judicial Council Faiq Zeidan, UN special representative Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, and other political leaders.

Politicians both inside and outside Iraq have called for calm and dialogue between the parties as the only way to resolve the crisis amid fears that the country would slip into chaos.