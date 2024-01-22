Parliamentary investigation committee to release final report on Erbil missile strike this week

Shafaq News/ The parliamentary committee investigating the missile strike on Erbil on January 13 is set to release its final report on Tuesday, a committee member said.

"The committee is still working on the report and studying the results of the investigations and the field visit," committee member Yasser Watut told the Shafaq News Agency. "After that, we will determine whether the target was a Mossad base, as Iran claimed, or a civilian home."

Watut said the committee will deliver the report to the relevant authorities after it is released. He said "the report will also include recommendations to prevent future attacks on Iraq's sovereignty."

Last week, Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they attacked the spy headquarters of Israel in Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan region.

The strikes come amid concerns about the escalation of a conflict that has spread through the Middle East since the war between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas began on Oct. 7, with Iran's allies also entering the fray from Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Yemen.

"In response to the recent atrocities of the Zionist regime, causing the killing of commanders of the Guards and the Axis of Resistance ... one of the main Mossad espionage headquarters in Iraq's Kurdistan region was destroyed with ballistic missiles," the Guards said in a statement.

Israeli government officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

In addition to the strikes at northeast of Kurdistan's capital Erbil in a residential area near the U.S. consulate, the Guards said they "fired a number of ballistic missiles in Syria and destroyed the perpetrators of terrorist operations" in Iran, including the Islamic State.

Islamic State claimed responsibility for two explosions in Iran this month that killed nearly 100 people and wounded scores at a memorial for top commander Qassem Soleimani.

"We assure our nation that the Guards' offensive operations will continue until avenging the last drops of martyrs' blood," the Guards' statement said.

Iran had already vowed revenge for the killing of three members of the Guards in Syria last month, including a senior Guards commander, who had served as military advisers there.

Three security sources and Iranian state media said at the time they were killed in an Israeli air strike. An Israeli mililtary spokesman declined to comment, saying only it had a job to protect the security interests of Israel.

While recalling its envoy from Tehran, Iraq summoned Iran's charge d'affaires in Baghdad to protest against the strikes, the foreign ministry said. It said Baghdad would take all legal measures against what it called a violation of Iraq's sovereignty.

The U.S. State Department condemned the attacks near Erbil, calling them "reckless", but officials said no U.S. facilities were targeted and there were no U.S. casualties.

"The United States supports the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of Iraq," Adrienne Watson, spokesperson for the White House National Security Council, said in the statement.

Iran, which supports Hamas in its war with Israel, accuses the United States of backing what it calls Israeli crimes in Gaza. The U.S. has said it backs Israel in its campaign but has raised concerns about the number of Palestinian civilians killed.

Prime Minister Masrour Barzani condemned the attack on Erbil as a "crime against the Kurdish people".

At least four civilians were killed and six injured in the strikes, the Kurdistan government's security council said.

Multimillionaire Kurdish businessman Peshraw Dizayee and several members of his family were among the dead, killed when at least one rocket crashed into their home, Iraqi security and medical sources said.

Dizayee owned businesses that led major real estate projects in Kurdistan.