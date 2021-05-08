Parliamentary fears of ISIS resorting to Ain al-Asad scenario in Iraq

Shafaq News / Karim Muhammad, a member of the Sadiqoun parliamentary bloc, revealed on Saturday that there are concerns regarding ISIS members attempting to use booby-trapped drones to target civilians and security forces, following the example of armed groups that relied on this method to target US forces in Iraq.

Muhammad said, to Shafaq News Agency, that "terrorism, spares no dirty method to target security forces and citizens, including drones and bombs” "The aim of this is to discredit the resistance factions that have previously used this method against US forces."

He added, "There are terrorist groups may launch attacks against military sites in order to push the US forces to retaliate against the resistance factions and leaders of the Popular Mobilization Forces," stressing that "this matter requires unifying positions to prevent such actions which may drag Iraq towards unimaginable consequences."