Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Parliamentary fears of ISIS resorting to Ain al-Asad scenario in Iraq

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-05-08T09:42:55+0000
Parliamentary fears of ISIS resorting to Ain al-Asad scenario in Iraq

Shafaq News / Karim Muhammad, a member of the Sadiqoun parliamentary bloc, revealed on Saturday that there are concerns regarding ISIS members attempting to use booby-trapped drones to target civilians and security forces, following the example of armed groups that relied on this method to target US forces in Iraq.

Muhammad said, to Shafaq News Agency, that "terrorism, spares no dirty method to target security forces and citizens, including drones and bombs” "The aim of this is to discredit the resistance factions that have previously used this method against US forces."

He added, "There are terrorist groups may launch attacks against military sites in order to push the US forces to retaliate against the resistance factions and leaders of the Popular Mobilization Forces," stressing that "this matter requires unifying positions to prevent such actions which may drag Iraq towards unimaginable consequences."

related

ISIS member kills his sister in Kanous

Date: 2020-09-04 11:47:07
ISIS member kills his sister in Kanous

Asayish warns: Danger surrounds Kirkuk, present forces unable to protect it

Date: 2020-05-07 21:22:01
Asayish warns: Danger surrounds Kirkuk, present forces unable to protect it

ISIS kills a civilian in Diyala

Date: 2020-08-13 08:47:58
ISIS kills a civilian in Diyala

ISIS members are arrested in Nineveh, Iraq ‘Intelligence says

Date: 2021-02-08 13:35:32
ISIS members are arrested in Nineveh, Iraq ‘Intelligence says

An ISIS leader arrested in Kirkuk

Date: 2020-11-29 09:12:03
An ISIS leader arrested in Kirkuk

Al-Kadhimi to support all the survivors from ISIS

Date: 2020-09-20 16:32:12
Al-Kadhimi to support all the survivors from ISIS

Nineveh tribes warn of a "Tsunami" threatening the governorate

Date: 2021-05-05 21:13:21
Nineveh tribes warn of a "Tsunami" threatening the governorate

Two ISIS terrorists killed in operation in al-Tarmiyah

Date: 2021-03-17 14:31:36
Two ISIS terrorists killed in operation in al-Tarmiyah