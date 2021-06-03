Parliamentary demands for speeding up financing of investment projects in Iraq

Shafaq news/ MP Haitham Al-Jubouri, the head of the Finance Committee in the Iraqi Parliament revealed, on Thursday details about his meeting with the Iraqi Minister of Finance Ali Allawi.

Al-Jubouri said today the meeting discussed the importance of speed up financing investment projects, and allocating the financial dues for ministries and Governorates’ administrations to implement their projects.

“During the meeting, we also discussed amending the law and the internal system of government banks,” said Al-Jubouri in a statement.

He added, “The Parliamentary Finance Committee contacted the Ministry of Finance to implement the financial and economic reform provisions of the Federal Budget Law”.

It’s noteworthy that there was no quorum for holding today’s parliamentary session.