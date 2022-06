Shafaq News / A Parliamentary delegation arrived in Baku to attend the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) conference taking place in the Azerbaijani capital city.

The Parliament said in a statement that the delegation is headed by Deputy Speaker, Shakhwan Abdullah.

MPs Kareem Shakur Mohammed, Mohammed Rasul Dakhel, and Hamed Ahmed Saleh are members of the delegation and will attend the conference's sessions, according to the statement.