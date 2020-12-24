Parliamentary consensus to refuse reducing the employees' salaries

Shafaq News / Two representatives in the Iraqi Parliament confirmed that there is no political or parliamentary consensus to approve the 2021 General Budget Law in the council of Representatives.

Committee member Nada Shaker Jawdat told Shafaq News Agency, "What the government talked about regarding obtaining approval from the heads of political blocs to raise the exchange rate of the dollar against the Iraqi dinar is incorrect", adding, "there is no political or parliamentary consensus on approving the budget law in parliament."

In his turn, the Kurdish MP Azad Hamid Shafi told Shafaq News agency that the parliamentary blocs are unanimous in not deducting from the employees' salaries, pointing out that the Parliament will have a firm stance towards any reduction of salaries after the budget law reaches the Iraqi Parliament.

He added that the increase in the dollar's rise caused employees' salaries to be reduced by 25-30% of their value, and any other reduction would lead to serious economic consequences.

Shafi suggested that raising the dollar price will not address the financial deficit nor find solutions the Iraqi people aspire to.