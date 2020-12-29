Parliamentary committee reveals a plan to eliminate the telecommunication companies' debts

Shafaq News / A member of the Parliamentary Media and Communications Committee revealed that there are illegal attempts by employees and officials of the Media and Communications Authority to eliminate a part of the debts that telecommunication companies owe.

MP Alaa Al-Rubaie said in a statement, "We received information about an arrangement made by employees and officials of the Media and Communications Authority with the authorized mobile phone companies, regarding the telecommunication companies' debts, taxes and interest by eliminating sums from the accounts to clear them of previous debts."

"We also received information about opening a second account in the name of the Authority in Al-Rafidain Bank and not in the Iraqi Trade Bank, in order to pay the amount of universal service amounting to 430 billion Iraqi dinars owed by companies for ten years, so that it can be disposed of without state oversight and so the amounts (which is 1.5% out of 19.5%) are not returned to the Ministry of Finance.

Al-Rubaie warned that the Authority's accounts and all companies will be reviewed, and all the employees who violated the laws will be held accountable.