Parliamentary committee reveals PM's plan for ministerial performance assessment

Shafaq News / The Parliamentary Federal Strategic Planning and Service Committee unveiled on Saturday the details and steps of the Prime Minister's plan to assess the performance of ministers, following the completion of performance evaluation plans for general managers.

Committee member Mohammed Karim Al-Baldawi told Shafaq News Agency that "the phase of assessing ministerial performance began after the budget was approved, which is a legitimate constitutional right for the ministries, and it is approaching its end within a predetermined period of six months."

He added, "The Prime Minister will issue an assessment of ministerial performance, accompanied by the assessment of the Federal Strategic Planning and Service Committee regarding ministerial performance to take the necessary actions, following the plan that began in stages according to the procedures previously taken against the general managers."

Regarding summoning and interrogating ministers in Parliament, Al-Baldawi stated that "summoning and interrogating are constitutional procedures currently being implemented, and we are waiting for the end of the ministerial evaluation period to take the necessary actions."