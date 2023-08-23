Parliamentary committee calls for accountability: Summoning of police chief and officers following violent incidents in Diwaniyah protest

Shafaq News / The Parliamentary Security and Defense Committee has taken a significant step in response to the violent occurrences accompanying a protest in al-Sedir district, al-Diwaniyah governorate. An official communication, directed by Committee Chairman Deputy Abbas al-Zamili to Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and obtained by Shafaq News Agency, outlines the Committee's decision to summon the Chief of Police of Diwaniyah, alongside officers directly involved in the events.

The committee's communication states, "In light of the recent assault on a group of peaceful demonstrators, resulting in multiple arrests and severe physical harm including facial injuries and loss of consciousness, we have resolved to summon the Chief of Police of al-Diwaniyah, the officer from al-Sedir Police Station, the commander of the Order Maintenance Regiment, and officers engaged in duty. This summons is scheduled for Saturday, August 26th, at 11:00 AM, at our committee's headquarters. The purpose of this summoning is to thoroughly investigate the circumstances surrounding these unfortunate incidents."

In a further show of diligence, Deputy al-Zamili has also sought concurrence from the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, ensuring transparency and adherence to procedural propriety in this matter.