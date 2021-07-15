Parliamentary committee announces support for Mandali's demands

Shafaq News/ The Chairman of the Regions Committee, MP of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, Sherwan Al-Dobardani, announced his committee's support for the city of Mandali and its need to receive the local and federal government's attention.

Al-Dobardani told Shafaq News Agency that his committee sent an official letter to the President of the Republic to cancel the unfair Republican Decree 459 of 1987, which transformed the Mandali district into a sub-district.

After his visit to Mandali and Baquba on July 14, Al-Dobardani confirmed that his committee supports all endeavors to return Mandali into a district included in the budget law.

It is noteworthy that a parliamentary and governmental delegation visited Mandali yesterday to follow up on the needs of the district, prepare to return Mandali into a district, and cancel the notorious decisions of the dissolved Revolutionary Command Council that robbed Mandali of rights for demographic and political reasons.

Mandali district, 93 km east of Baquba, has been demanding since the fall of the previous regime to be returned as a district, and recover the lands usurped from the Kurdish community.

Former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein, on the recommendation of the Vice-Chairman of the Revolutionary Command Council and Chairman of the Northern Affairs Committee at the time, Taha Yassin Ramadan, issued Decree No. 459 in 1987, which transformed Mandali into a sub-district.

Mandali is one of the disputed areas between Baghdad and Erbil and has been subjected to demographic changes during the former regime's era.