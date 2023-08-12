Parliamentary actions regarding Iraq-Kuwait border and maritime demarcation

Shafaq News / The parliamentary bloc "Emtidad" revealed on Saturday two initiatives within the Iraqi Parliament concerning the issues regarding the Iraq-Kuwait border and maritime demarcation. The first initiative yielded no response, while the second is pending a reply from the Council Presidency.

During a press conference, the bloc's representative, Faten al-Qaraaghuli, stated, "Based on the internal regulations of the Parliament, we have gathered over 30 signatures from Council members. We have requested the Presidium to convene a session to clarify the policies of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Transportation regarding matters related to the demarcation of borders between Iraq and Kuwait. Additionally, we seek clarification on the procedures of both ministries concerning the investment agreement between Iraq and Saudi Arabia, particularly regarding the port on the Red Sea."

Al-Qaraaghuli added, "On July 15th, we submitted a letter to the Parliament's Presidency, requesting an emergency session. However, no approval has been granted. Consequently, signatures from more than 30 deputies were collected to include the border demarcation issue in an upcoming parliamentary session."

It is noteworthy that the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs had previously denied any relinquishment of Iraq's sovereignty over its land and maritime territories, as well as any concession of lands from Basra Governorate to Kuwait.

The Ministry emphasized that this decision was issued by the UN Security Council in the 1990s.

Against the backdrop of these deliberations, a series of reports disseminated across local and digital media platforms have propagated the narrative that ongoing Iraq-Kuwait negotiations on border demarcation might entail the relinquishment of specific territories within Iraq's Basra Governorate to Kuwait.

Amidst this discourse, multiple deputies and officials have contributed to the ongoing conversation, issuing cautionary statements against the encroachment upon Iraqi territories in favor of Kuwait. Concurrently, a palpable demonstration of public sentiment emerged within the confines of Umm Qasr, as residents of Basra vociferously expressed their unequivocal opposition to any potential accord involving the cession of their land.