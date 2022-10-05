Parliamentary Security Committee "hosts" al-Ghanmi following security unrest in Baghdad, south Iraq

Shafaq News/ The Security and Defense Committee of the Iraqi parliament on Wednesday "hosted" Minister of Interior Othman al-Ghanmi in the aftermath of recent unrest in the governorates of Baghdad, Basra, and Dhi Qar.

A source from inside the committee confirmed that al-Ghanmi was the guest of the meeting headed by the recently-elected first deputy speaker Muhsen al-Mandalawi.

"The meeting touched upon the Ministry's allocations in the food security law and its role in combating narcotics trade and abuse," the source said.

"The lawmakers discussed with the minister the recent security incidents in Baghdad, Basra, and Dhi Qar and laid emphasis on the need to enforce law and security in all the governorates," the source concluded.

Yesterday, the Presidential Palaces' area in Basra was an arena for heated clashes between militants affiliated with the Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq movement and the Sadrist "Saraya al-Salam".