Parliamentary Health Committee does not approve starting the school year

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Parliamentary Health and Environment Committee expressed an objection to the Ministry of Education's decision to start the new school year, warning of an increase in the rate of COVID-19 cases.

Committee member Wafa Hussein told Shafaq News agency, "The Ministry of Education is supposed to wait before deciding to start the new school year 2020-2021 and postpone this until further notice."

Hussein added, "the Ministry's decision is incorrect, as it cannot control the number of students. The decision stipulates the presence of 15 students in each class, but the truth is that for each class is about 50 students and much more than that in elementary schools."

Hussein stressed, "The Parliamentary Health and Environment Committee does not support at this time reopening schools, especially since students in primary schools are children and are not committed to preventive measures."

The Minister of Education, Ali Hamid Mikhlif, said in statements he made today that an integrated plan has been developed in preparation for the new school year.

The minister also clarified that school attendance will be one day a week and four days at home for online studying, adding that the student who cannot access the Internet can follow lessons on educational television.