Parliamentary Finance Committee surprised by the government's appeal against items of the budget law

Shafaq News / The Parliamentary Financial Committee expressed on Sunday its surprise at an appeal submitted by the Iraqi government against some items of the general federal budget.

The Committee said in a statement, "We are very surprised by the appeal submitted by the government against some items of the budget law, which would deprive some oil producing governorates of their share of petrodollars, after the financial committee had added an item to protect them."

It added, "We are surprised by the government's refusal of the Parliamentary decision to increase the purchase prices of wheat, barley and milkweed crops from farmers, as this item was added in a bid to support farmers and promote the agricultural sector. "

On May 17th, the General Secretariat of the Iraqi Council of Ministers officially announced its appeal against some of the budget items, and requested that the federal government issues an order against them.

In early February, the Iraqi Parliament had approved the country's financial budget for the year 2021, with a total expenditure of 129 trillion dinars, and a deficit of 28 trillion dinars.

Revenues from exporting crude oil had also been calculated on the basis of an average price of $ 45 a barrel, and an export rate of 3.250 million barrels per day.