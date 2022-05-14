Parliamentary Finance Committee is holding talks on the food security bill

Shafaq News/ The parliamentary committee of the Iraqi parliament is scheduled to meet to discuss amendments on the controversial emergency bill on food security, committee member Mustafa Sanad, said on Saturday.

"There political and financial aspects of the bill. Financially speaking, the bill serves the minisistries, governorates, and reinvigorates the regions," the lawmaker said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency, "politically speaking, the bill was endorsed by the Trilateral Coalition that was the sole actor in the finance committee. However, after adding other members, independent and from the Coordination Framework, ammendments were made."

A source revealed that the parliamentary finance committee is engaged in talks to introduce further amendments to the bill.