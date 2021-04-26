Parliamentary Fact-finding committee voices reservations on el-Ghanmi chairing the Ministerial investigation

Shafaq News/ The report of the parliamentary fact-finding committee highlighted a role for the Ministry of Interior in the Ibn Khatib incident and called for excluding Minister Othman el-Ghanmi from the ministerial investigation committee.

Committee member, MP Jawad al-Mosawi, said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency, "the Committee met with the undersecretaries and Director-Generals of the Ministry of Health, and heard the testimony of the Director-General of the inspection department."

"After that, the committee conducted a field visit to Ibn Khatib Hospital and also listened to the testimonies of some employees and citizens who were present during the incident."

"Today, we heard the statements of the Minister of Health and Environment, Hasan al-Tamimi, Baghdad's Governor, Mohammed Jaber al-Ata, the head of al-Rusafa Health Directorate, Abdul-Ghani al-Saedi."

"A written report will be submitted to the parliament later today," he added.

"The report noted some remarks in the report, including many patient guardians in the hallways [implying] poor security control and administrative negligence."

"The report also reported late arrival to the Civil Defense teams to the site and late control of fire," highlighting "a negligence by the Ministry of Interior in this regard."

Al-Mosawi said that the committee has reservations upon appointing the Minister of Interior, Othman al-Ghanmi, as the chair of the Ministerial investigation committee, "we demand replacing him to guarantee more just and unbiased recommendations."

Shafaq News Agency published earlier today that the Parliamentary Committee for Health and Environment convened behind closed doors to prepare a report on the aftermath of the Ibn Khatib tragedy.

A source in the Iraqi Parliament said that the Parliamentary Committee for Health and Environment will recommend dismissing the incumbent Minister of Health and Environment.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "the report will endorse the government's measures. It will demand relieving the Minister of Health and Environment from his duties rather than just suspending him and holding those responsible accountable."

The fire sparked by an Oxygen tank explosion in Ibn Khatib hospital in Baghdad resulted in 88 deaths and 110 injuries.

In the aftermath of the incident, PM Mustafa al-Kadhimi suspended the Minister of Health and Environment, Baghdad's Governor, and the Health Director of al-Rusafa/Baghdad.

In the same context, the Supreme Judicial Council issued an apprehension order against the director of Ibn Khatib hospital among other employees in the hospital.