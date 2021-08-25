Report

Parliamentary Defense Committee to host commanders in charge of security operations in al-Tarmiyah

Shafaq News/ The Parliamentary Committee for Security and Defense on Wednesday will host security commanders to discuss ongoing military operations and humanitarian situation in al-Tarmiyah, north of Baghdad.

Committee Member, MP Ali al-Ghanmi, told Shafaq News Agency, "the committee will convene next month to host the commanders of Baghdad, Joint Operations, and military units partaking in the operations to clear al-Tarmiyah from the terrorist cells."

"The meeting will discuss the military plan to clear al-Tarmiyah and the humanitarian work to protect the citizens."

On August 13, the Baghdad and Joint Operations Command launched a large-scale operation in which a variety of military, intelligence, security forces took part to clear al-Tarmiyah from the remnants of the terrorist organization of ISIS.

