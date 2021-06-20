Report

Parliamentary Defense Committee prepares a report on the Turkish incursions into Iraq

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-20T13:34:07+0000
Parliamentary Defense Committee prepares a report on the Turkish incursions into Iraq

Shafaq News/ A member of the Parliamentary Committee for Security and Defense prepared a report on the Turkish incursion inside the Iraqi territory.

Committee Member, MP Gatah al-Rikabi, said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency, "over the past few days, a delegation from the Parliamentary Security and Defense Committee conducted a field tour of the areas witnessing an incursion of Turkish forces into Iraqi territory and will submit a report on that."

"The prepared report includes details on the Turkish incursion, their military locations, the bombing of areas, and the bulldozing the forests in northern Iraq, and transferring the wood to the Turkish region of Gaziantep."

"The report will be submitted in few days to the government and parliament Presidium to take a position from the recurring Turkish violations into Iraq."

