Parliament will probably vote on the food security bill on Wednesday-source

Shafaq News / A Parliamentary source revealed that the finance committee submitted the Emergency bill on food security and development to the Parliament.

The source told Shafaq News agency that the meeting held by the committee ended today at night after it voted on the bill.

He noted that the Parliament will probably vote on the bill next Wednesday.

On June 4, the second deputy speaker of the Iraqi parliament, Shakhwan Abdullah, voiced rejection of articles in the emergency food security bill for "including caveats for unnecessary expenses."

"We do not approve passing this formula of the food security bill. This bill is a huge responsibility of the parliament, particularly at this critical time," Abdullah said in a press release earlier on Saturday, "we need to set the necessary priorities and lock the door against corruption."

"As a parliament presidium and lawmakers, we seek to drive the food security bill toward these priorities: securing the items of the ration card and essential services, subsidizing agriculture, meeting the demands of farmers and unpaid lecturers, regularizing contract employees and daily wagers who have been in service for more than two years, and social welfare."

Abdullah said that article 14 of the 2019 financial administrative law and the ceiling of 1/12 of last year's expenditures are enough to suffice the country for this year.